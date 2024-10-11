Get cooking with Cook and Share this November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The nationwide campaign run by the Soil Association's Food for Life programme will be sharing free resources and bringing people together to cook and enjoy good food throughout November.

Cook and Share celebrates how good food connects us all, providing plenty of recipe inspiration and cooking skill support. Whether you’re after a people-pleasing showstopper or something that’s gentle on the planet, Cook and Share has you covered.

It is completely free to register and includes access to a vast selection of free resources, recipes and event planning tips.

Amit Dattani, Director of Healthy and Sustainable Diets for the Soil Association, says:

A person holds fresh veg and wears a Food for Life apron at a cooking event

“Cook and Share is all about making sure everyone can get involved with good food, with a world of free recipes and resources to get stuck in with. This year, new resources include veg fritters, ideal for using up leftovers and reducing food waste, and air fryer focaccia, a cost-efficient way to enjoy fresh bread. I’m looking forward to trying these new recipes and seeing all the brilliant food people will be cooking throughout November!”

This year's resources correspond to weekly themes: Cooking for People, Cooking for Pleasure, Cooking for Planet and Cooking for the Pocket.

Free resources are available to download now and include step-by-step recipes, guidance on safely prepping and cooking, and information on wider food-related topics such as wellbeing and cultural events.

This year’s campaign also sees the launch of Share a School Dinner Day, a day to celebrate the brilliant food being served up in schools across the country. Caterers, schools and nurseries will all be showcasing their freshly prepared meals, whether by inviting their communities to enjoy a meal or by sharing photos on social media.

How can I take part?

Take part by starting or joining an event either with friends, family or within your local community. Reach out to local community groups to see if there’s an event happening nearby or to help arrange one with them. You can also simply download the free resources to try out at home, school or with friends.

Find out more at foodforlife.org.uk/cookandshare