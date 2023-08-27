The family of a man who died after being sprayed with what is thought to be ammonia say they are “absolutely devastated and heartbroken”. Andy Foster was attacked on Eighton Terrace in Gateshead on Sunday (August 27).

The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital, where he later died. Northumbria Police said two people had knocked on the door and sprayed the substance before fleeing the scene.

In a statement, Mr Foster’s family said they were “struggling to come to terms that he is no longer here with us”. They added: “He was our only son as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson and cousin and was particularly close with his Grandad who was very special to him.

“Andy still had his whole life left ahead of him and we are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer here with us.” Mr Foster’s family said they wanted to thank the community for its “support and kind words”, describing him as a “kind and funny boy who was so loved”.

Police said the family was being supported by specially-trained officers and that “extensive enquiries” were ongoing. A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, has been released as investigations continue.