Gary Lineker has decided to withdraw from BBC’s FA Cup coverage of Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town. Instead, the show will be presented by Alex Scott.

On Sunday morning, Gary Lineker tweeted: “I’ve been silenced…. literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at @OfficialBHAFC this afternoon. BBC Sport also confirmed the news, telling followers the broadcaster’s voice had deteriorated overnight and that there would be "a line-up change" of its presenters.

Lineker returned to hosting duties on Saturday, following the Match of the Day saga. However, the presenter could be heard clearly struggling to talk while he led coverage for Manchester City v Burnley.

The BBC announced last Friday Lineker would be taken off air amid an impartiality row spurred on by an anti-immigration bill tweet from the former England footballer. Following the announcement, BBC Sport presenters including Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott stepped back from their presenting duties to show support for Lineker.

However, Gary was reinstated shortly after and an apology was issued by the BBC. Tim Davie, BBC Director General, said: “Success for me is getting Gary back on air and together we are giving to the audiences that world-class sports coverage which, as I say, I’m sorry we haven’t been able to deliver today.”

