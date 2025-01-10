Four simple tips for keeping heat pumps running smoothly during the cold snap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As temperatures plummet to sub-zero once again, frozen pipes are a common concern for UK households. Air source heat pumps could be the answer to keeping your heating running smoothly all winter long - but how can you ensure your system is in top condition going into January?

When winter bites and temperatures plummet below zero, the last thing you want is your central heating failing. Yet every year, thousands of UK households face the nightmare of frozen pipes and broken boilers. So how can you avoid this all too common winter nightmare?

For the estimated 250,000 homeowners with an air source heat pump - a growing trend in UK homes - the good news is these renewable systems are designed to withstand the frost.

Still, even the most reliable heating systems benefit from a bit of extra care to stay in top form during the coldest months.

How to keep your heat pump working through the cold snap

“The frozen condensate pipe on boilers is the main reason they fail in cold weather,” says renewable energy expert Rob Jennison, Service & Maintenance Manager at Geo Green Power. “If they freeze, condensate builds up in the pipe, backs up into the boiler, and causes it to stop working. Heat pumps don’t suffer from that issue. If a heat pump is running properly, it shouldn’t need any reactive work.”

Heat pumps run on electricity, much of it now generated from renewable sources like wind and solar. They’re not only energy-efficient but also a key part of the UK’s net-zero goals. But how can you ensure your heat pump keeps running smoothly through the harshest winter?

According to experts, four simple tips can help keep your system reliable all season long.

Install lagging

Rob Jennison at Geo Green Power has urged air source heat pump owners to ensure pipes are properly insulated. He said: “All external pipework should be properly lagged with the correct lagging to ensure that heat isn’t lost into areas you don’t want to heat or the atmosphere outside. Lagging is important in ensuring that your system is running efficiently in all conditions, but if external pipework isn’t lagged properly in extreme conditions you may find your unit struggling to maintain temperatures.”

Maintain ambient temperatures

“As heat pumps operate at a lower temperature to traditional gas and oil fuelled systems they can struggle to get up to temperature if your property gets very cold,” says Jennison.

This issue usually only happens in a newly built property with underfloor heating when the whole floor is being heated for the first time in the middle of winter, but may be a problem if you switch your heating off and go away for an extended Christmas break. You don’t need to keep your property at its usual temperature if you go away, but make sure that you activate frost settings or simply turn your thermostats down.

Watch for pressure drops

“Although not common, a drop in pressure in your heat pump system may cause it to malfunction and stop working,” warns Jennison. “We advise a regular check on your heat pump display screen for any errors or warning codes and pressure gauge to ensure that it’s maintaining a 1.5 bar reading.”

Perform annual servicing

As with all heating systems, an annual service to check everything is in good working order, clean filters and carry out routine maintenance is important in making sure that your heat pump is ready for winter.

