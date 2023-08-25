Four in 10 people in the UK are cricket fans

Compare the Market and The Hundred have teamed up with three social media video gamers across the course of the tournament

A survey of 2,000 adults found 61 per cent of those in the capital are fans - well above the national average - of 40 per cent.

The West Midlands (44 per cent) and the North West (41 per cent) are other hotspots for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 51 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds are cricket fans - higher than any other age group.

Those aged 25 to 34-years-old came in second, with 43 per cent self-confessed cricket lovers.

Most Popular

Mark Vile, from price comparison website Compare the Market, which is sponsoring The Hundred and commissioned the research, said: "There's so much to love about the game of cricket.

“Across the country, there’s huge support for the game, which goes from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From close and thrilling games to strategic gameplay and tactics, there’s something for everyone to love.”

Compare the Market and The Hundred have teamed up with three social media video gamers across the course of the tournament

Research shows which fans have the best understanding of cricket

The research also found Londoners think they have the best knowledge of the game - with 37 per cent claiming to have a very good or good understanding.

Those in the North West are also sufficiently brushed up on their knowledge of bat and ball, with 26 per cent believing they have a good grasp.

TV (66 per cent), sports websites and apps (55 per cent) and social media (32 per cent) are the main ways fans keep up to date with matches and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also emerged that among the 33 per cent of respondents who have children, aged between seven and 18-years-old, just 36 per cent reckon they have a better understanding than their child.

And 47 per cent felt that if online gamers played or talked about the game, their children would become more interested in the sport.

It comes as Compare the Market and The Hundred, a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament, have teamed up with three social media video gamers across the course of the tournament to commentate on some key games.

Among the stars are Captain Puffy, SMajor and Solidarity Gaming, who have more than three million followers between them across their social media platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Puffy said: “I didn’t know much about cricket before I got into The Hundred but I’m getting to grips with it pretty quickly and turning into quite the fan.

“It’s such a fast-paced game and it’s been amazing to be a part of and educate my community along the way.”

Mark Vile, from Compare the Market, added: “It has been great opening up The Hundred to a new and younger audience in this way with the help of our gamers, allowing for a new generation of fans to soak up the electrifying atmosphere the game has to offer.