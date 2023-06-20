Fortnite servers are down ahead of the latest 25.10 update to the online battle royale game. The update is the first patch to the Chapter 4 Season 3 update, also known as Fortnite Wilds which was released two weeks ago.

Changes to the game include a new collaboration between Fortnite and Nike, as well as leakers suggesting some new Reality Augments can be expected in the update too.

Fortnite Status , the Twitter account that shares service updates for the game, has told users that matchmaking services have been disabled in preparation for the update, telling gamers that they will inform them once downtime has ended. Downtime for the game began at about 8am, with the updates normally lasting around four hours.

Users can expect to get back into the game by 12pm. However, the update could potentially take less time so checking the Fortnite Status Twitter account will give gamers the most accurate information.

Developers Epic Games have released some of their patch notes for the game, alongside leaks from Twitter users ShiinaBR and HYPEX and include: