Flamingo Land: man suffers knife wound to chest at Yorkshire resort as air ambulance lands in park

By Heather Carrick
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST
A man suffered knife wounds in his chest at the Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby, Yorkshire. (Credit: Google Maps)A man suffered knife wounds in his chest at the Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby, Yorkshire. (Credit: Google Maps)
A man suffered knife wounds in his chest at the Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby, Yorkshire. (Credit: Google Maps)

A man was wounded in the chest with a knife and taken to hospital after being injured at the Flamingo Land caravan park in Kirby, Yorkshire.

Police confirmed that the force was contacted at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon (17 September) following reports of a man with chest injuries at the holiday resort. Emergency services attended the scene, including an air ambulance which landed inside the park.

However, the man was transported to hospital via a land ambulance where he was treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged.

A scene guard was put in place at the resort while police enquiries were ongoing. Police also confirmed that his injuries were determined to be self-inflicted with no other parties involved, following enquiries by officers.

Flamingo Land has been contacted for comment.

