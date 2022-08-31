First News: Sticker fans footie mission

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zakai Vaknin, from Spixworth in Norfolk - sticker mission

Try First News for free today.

Sticker mission for footie fan

Zakai Vaknin, from Spixworth in Norfolk with Harry Kane on his sticker mission (photos above: Zakai Vaknin)

A nine-year-old schoolboy is on a mission to get 500 packets of Panini football stickers signed by every single player in the Premier League.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zakai Vaknin, from Spixworth in Norfolk, has been buying stickers since December last year with the hope of getting them all signed by the league’s famous footballers.

The kind-hearted footie fan doesn’t intend to keep them though! He’s actually collecting them all to auction off and raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Zakai, who is a huge fan of Tottenham Hotspur, decided he wanted to help the famous hospital because of the treatment it’s been able to give his friend Charlie Grimes, who has cerebral palsy.

Eleven teams have already signed Zakai’s cards, with the schoolboy counting players Harry Kane (pictured above) and Son Heung-min among his proudest autographs. He now hopes to continue his mission until he makes it a full house!

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

CAMP BESTIVAL

Camp Bestival (photo: © Leora Bermeister Farelight Productions)

My family and I have been to Camp Bestival several times now, and this year we returned for its 14th anniversary.

Bestival really outdid themselves this year, and I thought it was better than ever! There were amazing acts such as Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Kool & the Gang, Sister Sledge, Rudimental, Jo Whiley’s ‘90s anthems and many more.

This year’s theme was DISCO! Everyone showed up on Saturday night in their best fancy dress and we had the best time. They even broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest disco, which was accompanied by the world’s largest disco ball!

My personal favourite activity was the silent disco.

DIARY DATES

National Doodle Day

September 2

Celebrities and artists are putting pen to paper to show their support for people who are affected by epilepsy. You can learn more by going to epilepsy.org.uk/doodleday.

Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On

September 2

The famous lights in the seaside town are being switched on during a special concert. The illuminations will light the night sky for four months.

WOW!

Dugongs, otherwise known as sea cows, have been declared extinct in China. The dugong is the only marine mammal that is a strict herbivore (plant eater).

WEEKLY PUZZLE:

Sudoku puzzle

Last week’s sudoku answer: