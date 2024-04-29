Firefighter proposes to his girlfriend at his pass-out parade in touching video
Touching video footage shows the moment a newly-qualified firefighter proposed to his girlfriend at his pass-out parade.
Recent recruit James is called forward from a row of firefighters during the ceremony. He walks over to where his partner Melissa is sitting, gets down on one knee and pulls a ring from his pocket.
After Melissa said ‘yes’, the newly-engaged couple shared a kiss. James returned to his Greater Manchester Fire and rescue colleagues as they applauded the couple.
On April 25, a spokesperson from the service said: “We managed to capture a VERY special moment at our new recruits' pass out parade today. Congratulations to James and Melissa!! Certainly one way to start your new career.”
