The devastated family of Nottingham stabbing victim Barnaby Webber were already grieving another loss with his paternal grandfather recently dying. 19-year-old Barnaby was killed on Tuesday morning (June 13).

Barnaby’s dad David took to social media to pay tribute to his own father earlier this month. The dad-of-two wrote: "Sleep well Dad, everyone did you proud yesterday and a glass of beer (or two) were drunk in your honour."

On Thursday evening, a vigil was held where Barnaby’s mother, Emma, told 5,000 people in Old Market Square to “hold no hate” as she paid tribute to her son, who was a student at the University of Nottingham.

Emma, from Taunton, Somerset, described her son’s killer as a “monstrous individual” - but bravely said, “he will not define us”. She added: “I know he will receive the retribution that he deserves. However, this evil person is just that. He is just a person. Please hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion.

“We stand here and we feel your love. We are united in grief and shock and disbelief. One day we will smile again, but it will take time. Barney is more than a victim of a senseless murder. He loved pesto pasta but hated cottage pie.

Barnaby Philip John Webber