Family of boy, 9, struck by lightning pay tribute to their 'brightest star'

Football fan Jordan was struck by lightning when playing a one-to-one session in Blackpool (Lancashire Police).

The family of a nine-year-old boy who died after being struck by lightning have paid tribute to him, saying “he was our everything”.

Jordan Banks, 9, from Blackpool, died after being seriously injured on a football field just after 5pm on May 11.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Wise beyond his years’

In a statement released by Lancashire Police, Jordan’s family said: “Yesterday our world stopped.

“We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

“His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.

“Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy.

“We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy.”

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up in memory of the youngster, with one raising almost £26,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

‘Taken way too soon’

One page praised Jordan’s charity work and said he had raised £3,000 earlier this year for a mental health charity in memory of his uncle.

It added: “There are no words that could possibly be written to begin to explain the pain the family of Jordan must be feeling.

“After raising £3K for counselling in the community just this year, in memory of his uncle, it’s now time for us to come together as a community and help give back to such an incredibly, thoughtful and caring young lad who has been taken way too soon in a tragic incident.”

‘Shining light’

Jordan was described as “a shining light and inspiration to everyone” by his football club.

In a statement on Facebook the Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club said: “It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart we announce that the tragic incident yesterday involved one of our own players.

“Jordan of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved.

“Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met.

“A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone.

“The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community.”

Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton of Lancashire Police said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.”

Road closures in place following the incident have now been lifted.