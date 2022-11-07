FA Cup draw: When is it, what time does it start, how to watch on TV - full list of second round ball numbers
The draw for the final stage of the FA Cup before Premier League teams are introduced takes place on Monday (November 7).
The FA Cup draw for the second round is just around the corner as the 151-year-old competition begins to take shape ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November. Ball numbers now allocated, it’s set to take place on Monday (November 7).
A number of non-league football clubs are represented in the 40 team line-up, including the likes of Chippenham Town and Alvechurch who earned upset victories over Lincoln and Cheltenham in the opening round. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham are also included in the draw having defeated Oldham Athletic.
English Football League One and Two teams also feature in the second round draw. For example, Portsmouth, who triumphed over Hereford Town on Friday (November 4), as well as the likes of Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic.
The second round of the FA Cup also marks the final stage before the major teams of the Premier League are introduced. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and a number of others will enter in round three which takes place early 2023.
As football clubs up and down the English footballing pyramid continue to struggle financially, especially during the ongoing crippling cost of living crisis, a good run in this competition could be more vital now than ever before. Teams who win in the second round will receive £67,000 each.
When is the FA Cup second round draw and how to watch on TV
The draw is scheduled to take place on Monday (November 7). It will be broadcast live on BBC Two with coverage commencing at 7pm as proceedings are expected to get underway at 7.05pm. The draw can also be watched via a livestream on the official FA Cup Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as online through the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
FA Cup second round ball numbers
1. Forest Green Rovers
2. Barnsley
3. Boreham Wood
4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United
5. Dagenham & Redbridge
6. Accrington Stanley
7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United
8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham
9. Peterborough United or Salford City
10. Farnborough
11. Grimsby Town
12. Milton Keynes Dons
13. Ebbsfleet United
14. Carlisle United AFC
15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town
16. Chippenham Town
17. Sheffield Wednesday
18. Portsmouth
19. Shrewsbury Town
20. Buxton
21. Charlton Athletic
22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon
23. Newport County AFC
24. Stockport County
25. King’s Lynn Town
26. Stevenage
27. Fleetwood Town
28. Burton Albion
29. Harrogate Town
30. Exeter City
31. Torquay United or Derby County
32. Bristol Rovers
33. Walsall
34. Wrexham AFC
35. Crewe Alexandra
36. Barnet or Chelmsford City
37. Woking or Oxford United
38. Chesterfield
39. Alvechurch
40. Mansfield Town
When will FA Cup second round games be played?
Once you know who your favourite team will face in the second round of the FA Cup, you will not need to wait long until the match kicks off. Second round ties will be played on the weekend of November 26, 2022.