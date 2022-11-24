Bristol Street Motors has revealed the worst times and days for drivers to hit the road. The study looked into when roads across the UK are at their most congested and what that means for journey times.

Drivers elsewhere in the country might be jealous to learn, according to the research, the least congested towns or cities in the UK are Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, and Reading. These cities have journeys that only take 17% longer during rush hour compared to normal conditions. In each location, a typical 30-minute journey will only take 5 minutes longer during heavy traffic.

The study also found that average levels of congestion for roads in the UK sit around 24%. Lucky drivers in Preston have the quietest morning rush hour traffic in the country, with congestion levels of 24 per cent. For comparison, Londoners contend with 50 per cent congestion levels on the way into work, spending twice as long in morning traffic as Preston residents do.

Frustratingly the research revealed that on average UK drivers spend 5,160 minutes sitting in rush hour traffic, which amounts to 86 hours.

Commented on the research, a Bristol Street Motors spokesperson said: “While losing time to rush hour is inevitable no matter where you live in the UK, there are ways to minimise how long you’re stuck in traffic. For example, if workplaces offer flexible starting times, drivers can stagger their commute to avoid the busiest hours on the road.

They added: “Starting your day at 8am or 10am can help you claim back more time for yourself over the course of the year.It can also be valuable to research alternative routes to and from work. Even when a route seems longer on your satnav, you could be avoiding traffic heavy roads for a faster journey.”

So, when are the worst times for drivers to hit the road? Here’s a breakdown of the study’s findings.

What is the worst time and day to drive in the UK?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Friday was revealed to be the most congested day of the week across the UK, with 4pm to 5pm earmarked as the main time to avoid on the road. The study found that on average, evening rush hours are more congested than in the mornings across the country. According to the study, UK drivers spend 33% of their journey sat in morning traffic, rising to 40 per cent of their journey for evening rush hour.

