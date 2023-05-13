Former Eurovision act Sonia has surprised fans with a special performance during the Liverpool Song Book segment in the grand final. Sonia previously took part in the competition with song ‘Better The Devil You Know”.

The singer sang the nostalgic tune during the Liverpool Song Book segment of the grand final, with Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta and Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands performing songs including ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and ‘You Spin Me Round (Like A Record’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surprise guest appearance from Sonia and other Eurovision winners comes after Kate Middleton shocked fans by appearing in a clip during Kalush Orchestra’s opening number. The Princess of Wales was seen playing the piano during Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania, with Joss Stone and Andrew Lloyd Webber also making guest appearances,along with last year’s winner Sam Ryder.

Fans flocked to social media to share their views on the guest performances, with Sonia’s song delighting fans. One tweeted: “The highlight of the evening, Sonia stole the show.”

Most Popular

A second said: “Sonia was fab on Eurovision tonight”. A third commented: “We love you Sonia”.

Fans immediately demanded to know how old Sonia was, commenting on her youthful appearance, with one person saying: “The UK simultaneously Googles “How old is Sonia?””

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Sonia?

Eurovision 1993 runner-up Sonia performed during the 2023 grand final

Sonia is a former Eurovision entrant and she came runner- up during the competition in Ireland back in 1993. She performed her Eurovision song tonight (May 13) as part of the Eurovision 2023 grand final.

Sonia famously missed out on the Eurovision trophy 10 years ago, losing to Ireland’s Niamh Kavanagh. Following her Eurovision performance, Sonia starred as Sandy in a West End revival of the musical Grease and appeared as Bunty in the 1998 BBC comedy series The Lily Savage Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad