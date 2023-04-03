Europe’s oldest chimp who has 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren has recently turned 58 years old. Coco arrived at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire as a four-year-old in 1969 to become part of an important breeding programme.

Since moving to the zoo 54 years ago, she has given birth to six children and now has 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Coco is one of 14 chimps living at the zoo and is 42 years older than the youngest chimp, 16-year-old Tuli.

Staff said the 58-year-old is adored by zoo visitors and staff working at Twycross and

to mark her special birthday, keepers at the zoo plated up Coco some of her favourite tasty treats. Chimpanzees are currently endangered in the wild due to hunting for the illegal bushmeat and pet trade.

Amanda Addison, animal team manager of great apes at Twycross, said she is "proud" of Coco for helping to maintain the species’ population. She said: “Everybody at the Zoo absolutely adores Coco, and we are extremely proud of her and everything she has done for her species.

“Since her arrival in 1969, Coco has been an important ambassador for her species - with six children, 19 grandchildren and three great grandchildren to-date.” She said the team would celebrate Coco’s 58th birthday throughout the weekend and provide her with some of her favourite tasty treats to enjoy with the rest of the chimpanzee troop to mark the occasion.

