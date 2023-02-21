Drivers in the UK have been issued with a warning as anyone who passed their test before 2014 could face a £1,000 fine if they have not renewed their licence. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) put out a tweet last week to remind motorists as UK drivers need to renew their licence every 10 years.

The DVLA wrote: "You must renew your driving licence every 10 years. Renew online today - it’s easy, quick and secure at: http://gov.uk/renewdrivinglicence. Your licence should arrive within a week if you apply online."

Figures from the DVLA published in October 2022 show 926,000 people in Britain needed to update their driving licence. However, some included in the data were suspected of having stopped driving altogether.

Photocard driving licences were first introduced in 1998 and are only valid for a decade after they are issued. Anyone who continues to drive with an expired permit could be fined as much as £1,000 or even have their vehicle seized.

Paper licences issued prior to 1998 remain valid until the holder turns 70, although this format was abolished in June 2015 and they are no longer issued alongside the photocard.

How to renew a driving licence

If you need to renew your driving licence you can do so via the government website. To renew your licence online you will need the following:

A valid UK passport

To be a resident of Great Britain - there’s a different service in Northern Ireland

Addresses of where you’ve lived over the last 3 years

Your current driving licence (if you do not have your licence you must say why in your application)

Your National Insurance number (if you know it)

To not be disqualified from driving

You will also need to pay a fee of £14 to make the change unless you are over 70 years old. Your driving licence should arrive within a week if you apply online.

Drivers are being warned by the DVLA to renew their driving licence