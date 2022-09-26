Have you ever wanted to get paid to drink beer? If this is what you would class as a dream job, then you might just be in luck.

Heineken SmartDispense has opened up applications to become a Green Pub Tester, where responsibilities will include sampling food and drink at some of the country’s greenest pubs.

The launch of the roles, seven of which have been created, follows the launch of the very first Green Pub Guide powered by SmartDispense at the beginning of August, which champions pubs across the country who are putting sustainability at the heart of what they do.

The guide features 55 pubs from all corners of Great Britain, including The Green Man run by Great British Bake Off (GBBO) winner Candice Brown,

Chelsey Wroe, Head of Sustainability at Heineken UK, said: “We know how passionate Brits are about their locals, so we’re looking for seven individuals with a keen interest in sustainability to take that one step further and enjoy a closer look at the pubs featured in our inaugural Green Pub Guide.

“With four in five consumers changing their spending patterns based on an outlets’ sustainability credentials, we want to see what effect this choice has on pub-goers’ experiences, and that’s where our Green Pub Testers come in.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what potential candidates could bring to the role – and how those selected get on with their assignments!”

Candice Brown, 2016 winner of The Great British Bake Off, who has partnered with The Green Pub Guide, said: “This role is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for sustainably minded pub fans up and down the country.

“To be able to review these trailblazing pubs and see the green revolution in action, and get paid for it, is an incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to see what they report back.

“I’ll definitely be looking for inspiration and ideas to take back to my own pub, The Green Man!”

Where are the Heineken jobs located?

The Green Pub Testers will need to be situated in these specific regions across Great Britain: London and South East, South West, East Anglia and East Midlands, Wales and West Midlands, North East, North West and Scotland.

How can I apply?

You can apply for the job by sending the following to [email protected] :

1) A short statement of at least 100 words, on why you love ‘the Great British pub’ and why sustainability is important to you.

2) A short video between 30-120 seconds long, discussing your favourite pub memory, or memories, shared via a private link on YouTube, Vimeo or your chosen social channel.

The deadline for applying is 11.59pm on Sunday, October 16.

The seven lucky people will get their expenses covered and a £500 bonus will be awarded to each of them following the successful completion of their assignments.