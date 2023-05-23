Denise Welch has announced she is taking a break from her Loose Women presenting duties and going on a phone detox.

Welch, who is best-known for being a regular panellist on the ITV daytime show, alongside the likes of Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Coleen Nolan, has jetted off on holiday to celebrate her milestone 65th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (May 23), Denise thanked her fans for wishing her a Happy Birthday and shared that she will be spending time with her husband Lincoln Townley during her time off.

She said: “I want to say thank you in advance for all the lovely messages and comments that I've received.

“I'm going off on a little adventure for a couple of weeks so I'm going to be off here and off my phone.

She added: “I don't quite know how I'm going to cope, but I'm going to give it a try, so don't think I have disappeared. It's just a temporary little holiday and I'll be back soon.”

Captioning her short video, she wrote: ‘Thank you and au revoir for a couple of weeks!!!’