Cyclist suffers broken jaw after being punched by man following crash with child

Police have issued an appeal after a cyclist was punched in the face following a collision with a child.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read

A cyclist has suffered a broken jaw after being punched by a man following a road traffic collision with a child. The incident, which occurred on May 13 in Hackney, London, saw the man approach the cyclist and punch him in the face before immediately leaving the scene.

According to the Met Police, the male cyclist was involved in a collision with a female child on a zebra crossing in Lauriston Road. The child is not believed to have suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

However, immediately after the incident, the cyclist was punched by an identified attacker. The suspect is not believed to have been known to the child. The cyclist was taken to hospital by a friend where he was diagnosed with a broken jaw and required to undergo extensive surgery.

And now, officers from Hackney CID are investigating and are appealing to any drivers who may have been in the area at the time and could have dash-cam footage to come forward.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref CAD 3783/2June.

