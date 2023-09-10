Watch more videos on Shots!

An old and ‘creepy’ video of Ashton Kutcher talking about a then-underage Hilary Duff has gone viral. It comes as Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, have apologised for letters provided in support of Danny Masterson.

Masterson, who starred on That 70s Show was given 30 years to life in prison for raping two women 20 years ago. Prosecutors argued Masterson used his position in the Church of Scientology, where he was a member, to avoid consequences for his actions.

Kutcher and his wife, sent letters to the judge of Masterson’s sexual assault trial, in which they call their “That ’70s Show” co-star a “role model”. They have since apologised, saying: “We support victims”.

Now, an old video of Kutcher talking about Duff, has now gone viral. Kutcher made the comment about Duff 20 years ago in 2003 on his MTV show Punk’d, which saw the actor play pranks on famous Hollywood stars.

The comments were made when Duff, now 35, was 15 and Kutcher was 25 years old. In the VT, he said: Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen – and she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins.”

