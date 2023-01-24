Cost of living: This ‘beautiful’ plant will rid your home of mould and dust for just £40, according to NASA
The ‘beautiful’ plant might be a bit pricey at £40, but could prove a worthy investment as it removes toxins and dust from homes while helping to keep them mould-free.
If you’re on a quest to banish mould from your home, this ‘beautiful’ plant could be the answer to your prayers - according to NASA. Despite being just a common house plant, the Peace Lily comes with a range of benefits such as removing toxins and dust from your home and helping to keep it mould-free, say the space experts.