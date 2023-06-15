Around six million people are set to receive a £150 cost of living payment- here’s what you need to know and how to check if you’re eligible for the cash boost.

Millions of people are set to receive a £150 cash boost from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from next week. However, if you’re not eligible, it could be taken back.

The payment is set to arrive in bank accounts between June 20 and July 4 2023. The payment is automatic, so you don’t need to apply for it.

But in order to receive the payout you do need to be in receipt of certain benefits, and must have received a payment on April 1. The list of benefits includes Attendance Allowance and the War Pension Mobility Supplement.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP , said: “This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people. Our multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living. It comes on top of record increases to benefits and the national living wage.”

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP , said: “We know the cost of living has gone up for disabled people, which is why we are taking action to reduce the financial pressures they face. This £150 disability cost of living payment is on top of up to £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, helping ensure the most vulnerable in our society are protected from rising costs during this challenging period.”

It’s worth checking you’re eligible to receive the payment, as a warning from the DWP reads: “If you receive a disability cost of living payment, but we later find that you were not eligible for it, you may have to pay it back.”

Am I eligible for the £150 cost of living payment?

To be eligible for the £150 payment, you must be in receipt of one of the following benefits:

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance for adults or children

Personal Independence Payment

Scottish Adult or Child Disability Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

War Pension Mobility Supplement

What other help is coming?

Around eight million people on means-tested benefits have started to receive a £900 cost of living payment. The cash boost is being split into three instalments.

The first part, which was worth £301, has already been issued to the majority of eligible households. No exact date has been set yet for when the last two parts, worth £300 and £299, will start to hit bank accounts.

To get the £900 cost of living payment , you have to be claiming one or more of these benefits: