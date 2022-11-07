Virgin Media O2 will be running a pilot scheme over the Christmas period where they’ll be giving away free data from the National Databank to those struggling during the ongoing cost of living crisis .

Selected O2 stores will have access to the National Databank and will give out up to 20GB of free data to those who need it. The scheme will be piloted in parts of the country such as Hull, Hastings and Norwich.

To qualify for the free data, you must be over 18 and come from a low-income household. However, the threshold for this has not been specified by O2.

You must also have no access to the internet at home or on the go. Additionally, if you’re on a monthly phone contract and cannot afford the payment or for top-up customers, if you cannot afford to add credit to your phone , you’ll also be eligible.

The amount you will receive depends on your financial situation and how much data is available at the time. Virgin Media O2 chief commercial officer Gareth Turpin said. “We’re stepping up our support during the cost-of-living crisis to help even more people stay connected this Christmas.

“It’s now going to be easier than ever for those in need to access the National Databank directly on the high street via our O2 stores, so they can get online and connect to essential services – from medical appointments to applying for jobs.”

List of areas where you can get free data from O2