Cost of living: Martin Lewis reveals best time to use appliances to save money and avoid blackouts this winter
Can you save money by using high energy appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers at certain times of the day?
The soaring costs of energy have left many of us reluctant to even turn the washing machine on - but can you save money by using ‘high energy’ appliances, such as washing machines, dishwashers, tumble dryers, at certain times of the day or night?
Even though a £400 grantfrom the government to help households pay their energy bills is beginning to filter through, you’ll probably be looking to tighten the purse strings in whatever way you can.
Money saving champion Martin Lewis took to Twitter to shed some light on the situation.
According to the founder of Money Saving Expert, you can use high energy appliances at any time and there will be ‘no difference’ in the price you pay.
The only exception to the rule is if you’re on a ‘time of use’ tariff, a plan by some suppliers that encourages customers to use electricity at times when it’s available more cheaply.
If you are on a ‘time of use’ tariff, it’s cheaper to use appliances at night.
Mr Lewis tweeted: “Most don’t have time-of-use tariffs, so there’s no price difference (if u do, night’s cheaper).
If you’re looking to help the nation avoid blackouts this winter, which have been deemed ‘unlikely’ but still a possibility due to a squeeze on energy supplies, peak use for high energy appliances is from 4pm - 9pm.
Therefore, it’s best to avoid using high energy appliances during these hours from time to time if you can.
If you have UV solar panels, you should stick to using appliances during the daylight hours, added Mr Lewis.