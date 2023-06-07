News you can trust since 1855
Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear, who played Bet Lynch has dementia - full statement

The actress is famed for playing leopard-print loving Bet Lynch on Coronation Street.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Coronation Street actress Julie Goodyear, aged 81, has revealed she is suffering with dementia. The actress is best known for her iconic role in the long running ITV soap in which she played the Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch. Goodyear was on the show for 25 years and first started the role in 1966.

The news comes following a statement from her husband Scott Brand aged 55. The statement revealed that they decided to go public with Goodyear’s diagnosis due to the fact that she is inevitably recognised in public and can sometimes get confused when “particularly” tired.

Brand released a statement on Wednesday which read: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis. Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance.”

The statement continued: “But we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse. ‘We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her - and she them - but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

    Goodyear is a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester. The work she does aims to highlight the work of hospices who support patients and families suffering with dementia.

