Coronation Street fans will have to wave goodbye to yet another character as Martin Hancock, who reprised the role of eco-warrior Spider Nugent last year, is set to leave the soap once again.

Spider has been a pivotal figure since his return in 2022, and was involved in a high profile storyline as a member of a right wing group, but it was revealed during the storyline that he was an undercover police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans were first introduced to Spider 26 years ago, and since his return he has rekindled his romance with Toyah Battersby. Recent scenes saw Spider’s past catch up with him, putting Toyah, and himself in grave danger.

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, July 19), Spider will bow out from the soap once more, but the actor is hopeful that one day he could return to the soap and that the door will be left open for him.

Most Popular

Speaking to national newspapers, Martin said: “I’d like to think that Spider is leaving with unfinished business. “From chatting with people, I think there is some unfinished business but not immediately."