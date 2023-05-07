News you can trust since 1855
Coronation Concert: Why Katy Perry performing at Windsor Castle event and her links to the royal family

Katy Perry and her entourage have reportedly taken up five dressing rooms at Windsor Castle - but why is she performing at the coronation concert and what are her links to the royal family?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 7th May 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read

The ‘fireworks’ singer, 38, is said to have flown in with a large entourage in tow for her appearance at the coronation concert, where she will be headlining. The singer-song writer has reportedly taken up five dressing rooms for the concert, consisting of hair and makeup artists, stylists, costume designers, sound engineering team, lighting specialists, and her dance team, according to The Mirror

Katy Perry also was spotted inside Westminster Abbey during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. The star amused fans as she struggled to find her seat before the ceremony began

The coronation concert is set to feature a number of stars including Lionel Ritchie, Take That and Andrea Bocelli, but why is Katy Perry performing and what are her links to the royal family? 

Coronation concert: Why is Katy Perry performing? 

    Katy Perry was reportedly asked to perform at the concert by King Charles himself. The pair first met during an event in Mumbai in 2019 and one year later King Charles appointed her ambassador for the British Asian Trust. 

    The King said Perry was appointed to the charity because she has a “long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world”. Perry referred to her friendship with Charles during her introduction to the charity—founded by Charles in 2007—and said Charles was a “very kind soul.” 

    Coronation concert: Full list of performers 

    As well as the one-off performance from the Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art, the following artists will be performing and appearing.

    • Katy Perry

    • Take That

    • Lionel Richie

    • Tiwa Savage

    • Andrea Bocelli

    • Paloma Faith

    • Lang Lang

    • Nicole Scherzinger

    • Olly Murs

    • Pete Tong

    • Steve Winwood

    • Vula

    • Jerub

    • Sir Bryn Terfel

    • Freya Ridings

    • Alexis Ffrench and winner of The Piano, Lucy

    • Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance.

    Katy Perry at the coronation of King Charles IIIKaty Perry at the coronation of King Charles III
    When is the Coronation Concert on television?

    The coronation concert will be broadcast live on the BBC. You’ll be able to watch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, or listen to it on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds at 8pm. 

