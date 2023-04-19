Co-op has announced a major change for membership card customers as the supermarket is offering lower prices to those signed up to the loyalty scheme. The change comes after Sainsbury’s introduced Nectar Prices last week, in competition with Tesco Clubcard’s lower prices for loyal customers.

Co-op will be offering those signed up to their Membership scheme enhanced deals such as its frozen food deal which contains five items, including fish fingers, fish fillets, chips, peas and ice cream and costs £5 for non-members and £6 without a loyalty card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a Co-op Irresistible pizza is reduced to £5 instead of £6.45 as part of the new price initiative. Co-op lunchtime meal deal - made up of one main, one snack and one drink - is also £3.50 for members instead of £4.

Co-op told The Mirror that 15 items will be included in the new member prices at any one time, with the items to be rotated every three weeks.

Most Popular

Co-op Membership costs £1 to sign up to via the website. Shoppers get 2p back from every £1 spent on own-brand products as a member, plus personalised offers in the Co-op Membership app.

Kenyatte Nelson, chief membership and customer officer at Co-op, said: “Our message is simple, Co-op members save more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new push for member prices ensures that we’re rewarding the loyalty of shoppers with the most competitive prices on the best offers we have in our stores, alongside weekly personalised offers, exclusive games to win additional discounts and prizes, plus the benefit of money back via on own brand purchases, all while supporting local causes with funds raised via members’ spending in store.”

Co-op is making a major change to its loyalty card scheme to help customers save more money

Co-op also says it is reducing the cost of more than 60 key lines in stores to help its members and customers during the cost of living crisis.

Co-op Membership card - how to sign up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad