Christine McGuinness has dropped a huge hint she is set to join a reality show this year during a discussion aboutI’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here, leading fans to speculate that she may be joining that or Strictly Come Dancing.

It wouldn’t be her first foray into reality TV, as the ex-wife of Paddy McGuinness has appeared in the likes of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, The Real Full Monty and The Games.

When asked about appearing on Strictly, Christine reportedly said: "I wouldn’t say no. I want to try to say yes to opportunities and I want to have fun. With Strictly, you’re learning a skill, but I’m very clumsy - I can’t promise I’d be good!"

She also spoke on ITV show I’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here telling Bella magazine: “I wonder if the jungle would be too much sensory stimulation for me. I want to do things that scare me, so I wouldn’t rule them out."

It’s been a tumultuous couple of years for Christine, who, back in November 2021 revealed she had been diagnosed with autism - just like her three children Penelope and Leo, nine, and six-year-old Felicity with ex Paddy McGuinness.

In her book, named Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare, she said: "I have been confirmed as autistic. It’s strange, but I’ve noticed there are little hints throughout my life that I’m autistic and more like my children than I ever could have imagined.

"My issues with food, my social ­struggles, how hard I find it to make friends and stay focused, and my indecisiveness. The way I float through life reminds me of how my eldest daughter Penelope is. It all makes sense now. And as much as I’m not totally surprised, it’s still been emotional for me to accept, but it’s a relief as well.