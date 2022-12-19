Child’s remains found buried in garden of house at Birmingham suburb, Handsworth
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child before the search launched last week
Police have found the remains of a child during searches of a garden at a house in Birmingham. West Midlands Police descended on the property in Clarence Road, Handsworth last week after receiving information about the death of a child in the area.
The searches began after a man, 40 and a woman, 41 were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child on December 9. Both were also charged on a separate case of wilful neglect and have been remanded in custody.
Police have said that the current occupants of the property on Clarence Road were not connected to the investigation. A spokesperson for the force said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of the child’s death over the coming days.
He said: “Officers searching the garden of a property in Handsworth have discovered what are believed to be human remains. The body is believed to be that of a child; a postmortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.
“The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues. The present occupiers of the property in Clarence Road are aware of the search, but are not connected to the investigation.”