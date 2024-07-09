Chesterfield residents get top-of-the-range EV Charging Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ultra-rapid Charging Hub located a few minutes walk away from Chesterfield market, is home to the fastest chargers in the town.

There will be half-price charging for drivers on Friday, 12th July, and free food and drink available courtesy of nearby Barley Mow pub.

Drivers can also experience the new MINI Electric and book test drives at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield residents will benefit from a new eight-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) Charging Hub, installed by national charging network Be.EV.

Be.EV's Charging Hub is the fastest in Chesterfield

The chargers are ideally located in the heart of Chesterfield, an area that has a footfall of over 73,000 residents

The location is just a few minutes’ walk away from Chesterfield market, allowing drivers to charge their EVs while visiting Chesterfield library or going for a walk around Queen’s Park.

On Friday, Be.EV is celebrating the launch of the hub by offering drivers who use their Be.EV app half-price charging between 2pm and 4pm, coinciding with the town's market day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nearby Barley Mow pub will also provide food and coffees to drivers, with guests receiving a voucher that can be redeemed at the pub the next time they charge with Be.EV.

Stratstone MINI are also bringing the new MINI Electric to the event, with drivers able to experience the vehicle and book test drives while their EVs are charging.

The ultra-rapid chargers, which are the fastest in Chesterfield, can add up to 165 miles of range in a short 20-minute stop (compared to several hours on a 7kW fast charger). The eight charging bays ensure that drivers always have access to reliable and affordable EV charging.

Switched on and available for use, the Chesterfield hub joins the north’s largest public EV charging network that connects communities nationwide and boasts impressive reliability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield has nearly 3,500 EVs, and the installation of the fastest chargers in the area will help accelerate the EV transition in the Midlands.

This is one of Be.EV’s first charging sites in the region, and the charging network already operates over 700 charge points nationwide.

The majority of these chargers are located in the North West, and have been installed to empower communities to make sustainable choices.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV, says:​​”We’re very pleased to bring ultra-rapid, ultra-convenient EV charging to Chesterfield and to have expanded our network in the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re on a mission to roll out reliable chargers to communities nationwide that need them, and this location will provide market-goers and local residents with future-proofed, ultra-rapid charging.

“The UK needs to transition to cleaner transport, and ensuring we have the infrastructure to support this shift is critical to our environmental goals.

“Other landowners and local authorities should take note. As more and more people choose to drive EVs, they’ll naturally gravitate to destinations where they can conveniently charge their car whilst shopping.”