Chatsworth House is one of the UK’s most ‘fun’ educational visitor attractions

Chatsworth House has been named in a new list of the top 50 most ‘fun’ educational visitor attractions in the UK.

According to various scientific research papers, the human brain is more receptive to learning when having fun. Accordingly, a survey was carried out to find out which of the UK’s educational visitor attractions was the most ‘fun’ and therefore the best at helping people learn and remember scientific or historical information.

The resulting information was used to create a list of the ‘UK’s Top 50 most fun educational visitor attractions’ which is made up of museums, art galleries, historic sites, and environmental attractions.

Chatsworth House was ranked 47th out of all the visitor attractions in the UK. It is a Grade I listed house and stables and has an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, and textiles.

Chris Welsh, the CEO of Saturn Visual Solutions, which commissioned the research and released the list, said: “Every year there are tables of data about which visitor attractions are the most popular, but something that’s often overlooked is how much ‘fun’ they are. Both adults and children are more likely to learn and remember information if it’s part of a ‘fun’ experience, so we thought that it was important to find out which educational visitor attractions were most successful in making learning fun.”

The list’s rankings are based on the number of people that named the site as a ‘fun’ attraction, rather than metrics like visitor numbers which tend to discount many smaller and more remote educational visitor attractions.

Saturn Visual Solutions is a digital signage consultancy that works with leisure businesses and charities to help them make the ‘visitor experience’ more engaging and fun. In addition to the top 50 most fun educational leisure attractions list, it has also used the research to produce a white paper called ‘The very serious business of having fun at museums’ which can be found here.