The full line-up for the Stand Up To Cancer special of Celebrity Hunted has been announced. The celebrity version of the Channel 4 series will see 10 famous faces on the run from a team of highly-skilled former police and intelligence officers, in the hopes of avoiding being caught.

The contestants have been put into pairs and will have a much more difficult task than the civilian contestants as they are more likely to attract public attention. This year’s line-up features professional dancers,influencers, comedians, actors and an Olympian, and together, they will try to outrun the Hunters in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Last year’s Stand Up To Cancer special included the likes of athlete Iwan Thomas, Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke, Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch, who all turned fugitive in an attempt to hide from the Hunters for a two-week period. Olympian Iwan was the only celebrity to complete the two-week stint and was crowned the winner of Celebrity Hunted 2022.

But who is on the lineup and is there a release date for the special? Here’s everything you need to know.

Celebrity Hunted cast list

The cast of Celebrity Haunted 2023

Five pairs of celebrities will go head-to-head to see if they can outrun the Hunters in the Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Hunted special. The cast includes:

Ed Gamble and James Acaster, of the Off Menu podcast and Taskmaster

Lifestyle therapists Nik and Eva Speakman

Strictly Come Dancing and Youtube star Saffron Barker and broadcaster Bobby Seagull

Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp and her partner The Devil’s Hour actor Nikesh Patel

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones and Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller

Is there a release date for Celebrity Hunted?