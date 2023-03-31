Tributes have been pouring in for a father and son who were shot dead six-miles apart in two different villages The victims have been named as Joshua Dunmore, 32, and Gary Dunmore, 57.

The shooting took place on Wednesday (March 29) evening in Cambridgeshire. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police were called to Meridian Close, Bluntisham, over reports of gunshots at around 9pm. They found the body of the 32-year-old tradesman with gunshot wounds.

At 9.47am, authorities were then sent to investigate further reports of gunshots at a property in The Row in Sutton, near Ely. The body of the 57-year-old victim was also discovered with gunshot wounds.

Detective chief superintendent of Cambridgeshire Police, Jon Hutchinson said in a statement: “Working with local residents and family members we quite quickly established that the two victims were related and they were father and son. It’s been widely reported in the media that this may relate to a custody battle, I can confirm that is an active line of inquiry for us.”

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who were from the local area were arrested at a hotel, while a 66-year-old man was arrested by armed police on the motorway in Worcester on Thursday. A fireman has been seized.

Tributes have been paid to both Joshua and Gary at the scenes of the incidents. One, writing to the son, said: “This week was supposed to be a celebration for you and your precious boy. I pray that you can rest in peace knowing you fought every day for (him).”

Another wrote: “Josh, you shined such a bright light over everyone around you. It was impossible not to smile when you’re around. You’re going to be missed so much.”

A neighbour of Gary Dunmore paid tribute to the builder and described him as bubbly and said he will be missed by his friends, family and local community.

