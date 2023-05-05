BTS’ Jungkook has begged fans to stop sending food to his house, noting he won’t eat any of it. The K-Pop star said he would “take action” if he keeps receiving the packages in a statement on social media.

Fans have been sending food to Jungkook’s house in unsolicited attempts to feed him. Jungkook posted on Weverse on Thursday (May 4) to beg them to stop and reassured fans he eats well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message, which is translated from Korean to English by the app, reads: “Don’t send home delivery food. I won’t eat it even if you give it to me. I’m thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it yourself.

“I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action. So stop it.”

Most Popular

The move has divided fans of the K-pop group. While some have been concerned about Jungkook’s food intake, others have called out those sending food to him, calling it an invasion of privacy.

Members of ARMY, the name of the fanbase given to BTS fans, have come forward to call out those sending Jungkook food. One fan tweeted: “This is actually getting out of hand. Sending him food delivery literally on his address u all have lost humanity he is literally begging at this point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad