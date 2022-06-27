British Gas offers customers £1,500 off energy bills - how to apply

Gas prices have been driven up because Russia is a key producer of the fossil fuel (image: Adobe)

Thousands of customers with British Gas are being advised they could be eligible for a grant to help with energy payments.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned energy bills could rise by another £1,000 this winter, as the public continues to struggle against the cost of living crisis.

Experts at Cornwall Insights predict the Ofgem energy price cap, which sets a limit on the rates a supplier can charge for each unit of gas and electricity used, will rise to £2,980 in October 2022, before hitting £3,000 in January 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the government has confirmed every home in England, Scotland and Wales will get £400 off their energy bills, as part of a broader £15 billion cost of living package, some households are still finding it challenging to not fall into debt.

However, thousands of British Gas customers could be eligible for a grant to help them with their energy bill payments.

What are the eligibility criteria?

The British Gas Energy Trust offers grants up to £1,500 for customers with an energy debt between £250 - £750.

Check the criteria below to see if you are eligible:

You live in England, Scotland or Wales

You have not received a grant from the British Gas Energy Trust within the last 2 years

You must be seeking a grant to clear an outstanding debt on a current or open gas, electricity or dual fuel energy account in your name or be a member of that household. The energy account must relate to your main residence

You have electric and/or gas debt

You do not have savings above £1,000

You have received help from a money advice agency

How to apply for the grant

To apply for the grant, British Gas customers will need the following:

Proof of money advice received in the last three months – individuals and families fund only

Proof of all household income – including three recent consecutive wage slips or benefit statements less than a year old

A meter read for your gas and/or electricity account – if you’re a British Gas customer – or your most recent gas and electricity bill