This adorable Border Collie has been hailed 'Britain's smartest dog' for knowing the names of all his 231 toys.

The video above shows seven-year-old Max - who has been learning the names of his toys since he was just 12-weeks-old. Martin Morris, 48, and his wife, Helen, 49, have spent £1,115 on toys for Max - and now claim he can recognise every single one.

As shown in this impressive clip, Helen shouts the name of a toy - such as 'Hector the hedgehog' - from another room, and Max can root through seven bags of toys to find the correct one.