I enjoyed a drink in UK’s cheapest boozer where a pint of lager cost just £1.80 - the average price in 1997.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 12:11 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It's 3pm on a Tuesday afternoon when I arrive at The Ardwick in Blackpool. Already there are six people stood outside the entrance to the traditional pub, on Foxhall Road.

I walk inside and discover the bar area is packed, and all the tables are full of people enjoying a drink - and a game of bingo! Landlady Lynn Haworth, said: “I can keep the costs low because of the volume I sell. We get a lot of local customers, but we also have a lot of holidaymakers who return here year after year."

A pint costs just £1.80 here - the deal includes John Smith’s, Foster's and Strongbow cider. Aside from that, it's an ordinary old-fashioned drinking establishment - the customers seem happy, the staff are friendly and it has a decent little beer garden.

And just on the next street, I found the famous one pound burger bar at Higgitt's Arcade, on Dale Street. The perfect place for cheap eats after a trip to the pub.

