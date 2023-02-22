As Boardmasters gears up to be the biggest and best yet, the festival has dropped an epic announcement today. In this second wave of announcements, New Zealand singer Lorde has been confirmed as the third headliner.

The Second Wave of the Boardmasters 2023 line-up includes over 120 acts, including Friday’s hotly-anticipated headliner and what’s more, day tickets will go on sale this week, too. Boardmasters brings the biggest names in music and the most exciting international surf talent to not one, but two, spectacular festival settings of Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach in Cornwall. Boardmasters is back this year from 9 - 13 August 2023.

Lorde is revealed today as the third and final headliner for this year’s Boardmasters. New Zealand’s most exciting pop export comes armed with a sizzling cocktail of hits including ‘Royals’, ‘Green Light’ and ‘Solar Power’, as well as major awards wins including the Billboard Music Awards, two BRIT Awards, two Grammy’s, an MTV VMA, and an NME Award to name but a few.

Her debut album Pure Heroine received widespread critical acclaim as Lorde firmly cemented herself as a global music superstar, and ever since she’s remained unstoppable with mesmerising lyricism and captivating live shows. Lorde will make her Boardmasters debut headlining the Main Stage alongside Liam Gallagher (UK festival exclusive) and Florence + The Machine.

Elsewhere on the line-up is special guest and long-time friend of the festival, Ben Howard, while Cypress Hill are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Black Sunday, performing the album in full. The songstress of the moment, recently celebrating her first number 1 single with ‘Escapism’, RAYE joins the line-up, with Irish vocal powerhouse who recently released his latest studio album Sonder, Dermot Kennedy.

