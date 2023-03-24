B&M has announced they will axe more sites across Britain in the coming weeks. The discount retailer, which boasts hundreds of UK stores, is set to close two of its sites for good this coming Sunday (March 26).

Sites set to be affected are B&M’s Kilmarnock store in Queens Drive Retail Park in Scotland and B&M on Boucher Road, Belfast. However, there is no major cause for concern as most of the closures are due to relocation to bigger stores.

A B&M store is also set to close in southern England, as Bristol shoppers will also see the branch at Broadwalk Shopping Centre cease trading at the end of this month as it shuts for good on March 29.

The one in Bristol isn’t down to the retailer itself, but the shopping centre where it resides being demolished, with now less than a week left for those living nearby to take advantage of the great offers available.

Despite the multiple closures across the UK, there is good news for customers, with B&M announcing a number of openings over the next few months, adding to a number of stores opening last year.

