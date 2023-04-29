Blake Lively has confirmed she will not be attending the Met Gala this year. The Gossip Girl actress revealed she won’t be at the glamorous event, due to take place on Monday (May 1), in an interview with People Magazine.

Blake, who was interviewed at the re-opening of Tiffany & Co’s store on Fifth Avenue in New York, was asked whether fans would see her at this year’s Met Gala. She responded: “You will not, but I will be watching."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People Magazine then complemented the actress’ stunning 2022 Met Gala dress, to which Blake responded, "Thank you, that’s very sweet. I’ll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

While Blake did not go into detail as to why she decided against attending the event hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, it does not come as a surprise as she recently welcomed her fourth child with husband and fellow actor, Ryan Reynolds.

Most Popular

The pair managed to keep their fourth pregnancy under wraps for quite some time, with Blake unveiling the pregnancy at a Forbes event in September 2022. In February, Blake and Ryan subtly revealed she had given birth in an Instagram post where fans noticed her baby bump had gone.

Blake Lively dress Met Gala

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala

Over the years, Blake and Ryan have attended many Met Gala events together, often coordinating outfits. In 2022, Blake embraced the theme of "Gilded Glamour" in a shimmering rose-gold gown from Atelier Versace which was inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

The ensemble featured a layered puff train which later unravelled into a cascading teal train. To compliment his wife’s dress, Ryan wore a dark brown velvet tuxedo from Ralph Lauren.

In 2021, the couple wore coordinating blue ensembles in line with the evening’s theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake turned heads as she took to the carpet in a shimmering gold, long-sleeve ruched Atelier Versace gown with a blue feather detailing at the train. Ryan matched Blake’s outfit with a dark blue tuxedo paired with a blue velvet bow tie.