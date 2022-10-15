A fracking site was renamed the ‘Liz Truss Career Memorial’ on Google Maps in what appears to be a reference to the Prime Minister lifting the moratorium on shale gas drilling.

Despite a 2019 manifesto promise not to allow fracking unless it was scientifically proven to be safe, this was the PM’s first move after coming to office.

However, the process of extracting gas and oil from shale rock using hydraulic fracturing is a controversial topic as it causes earth tremors - particularly concerning for residents local to fracking sites. In fact, at Cuadrilla’s site at Preston New Road in Blackpool, more than 120 tremors were previously recorded during drilling.

In a small act of mutiny, a joker renamed the A583 location to reflect their opinion on the future prospects of the recently appointed Prime Minister.

The name change was spotted on Twitter by @marybaphomet, praising the "absolute legend" who amended the location details, although it looks like edit has now been removed.

