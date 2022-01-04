Best benefits of reading books

Taking time to read can provide you with many benefits. It can help you build knowledge, empathise with others, and gain a better understanding of the world. Here are the top five benefits of reading in your spare time.

1. Reading reduces stress

After an exhausting day at work or school, there is no better feeling than getting lost in a great story. A well-written novel can allow you to relax and escape from the tensions of day-to-day life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regular reading can reduce stress levels (photo: shutterstock)

The benefits of getting absorbed in a diverting story are twofold- it takes your mind off an anxiety loop when you feel bothered by things you cannot change, such as work pressures and financial concerns, and it introduces you to new people and places.

You may discover reading a novel about someone who overcame a problem that makes you anxious helps you feel calmer and more in control.

2. You will gain more knowledge

If you desire to be well-informed and capable to hold a conversation on a variety of topics- you need to be a voracious reader. This is one of the primary ways to gain more knowledge.

You will gain a deeper insight into a range of subjects (photo: shutterstock)

The knowledge you gain is cumulative and grows exponentially. When you have a cemented knowledge base, it’s easier to learn new things and solve new problems. Furthermore, your general understanding of different topics will be enhanced by reading a variety of books.

Filling your mind with new facts, information, and ideas will make you a better person to socialise with as you’ll always have something interesting to talk about.

3. Reading exercises our brain

When you are reading, you have to remember many facts about a character’s background, traits, personality, relationships and more. When you think about it, it is pretty impressive that your brain can retain specific and significant information.

This particular stimulation can help sharpen your mind- especially the part of the brain that is responsible for critical analysis. Reading sharpens this part of the brain much like you would sharpen a knife. This sharpening of the mind will eventually heighten your focus when concentrating on something important.

Research suggests that reading for 30 minutes a week increases health and wellbeing. Reading for pleasure serves to improve our morale and self-esteem.

This provides the grounding we need to pursue our goals and make life decisions. To the onlooker, reading can appear to be a solitary and passive activity. But the simple act of picking up a book can do us a world of good.

4. Reading will enrich your vocabulary

The more you read, the more your vocabulary improves. You are shown how to apply new terms into different contexts and use them correctly. This has a direct impact on how effectively you’re able to communicate with others.

It is important to read books of different genres (photo: shutterstock)

It is crucial to read different genres of books. Variety is the spice of life and it is also the key to increasing vocabulary. Mystery, science fiction, biography, sports, humor, inspirational, how-to books, history – all have their own unique terms. Each topic area has particular words to describe both the objects that make up that world and the processes or actions that occur.

It also strengthens your ability to express your thoughts and feelings. Language is such a wonderful resource with so many fantastic words for us to use to express ourselves. When you read, you’ll gain access to a wealth of words that will help you describe how you’re feeling, help you explain a point clearly, and much more.

5. Your focus and concentration will improve

Concentration is a very important characteristic that enables us to stay attentive to the task at hand. It allows us to follow the storyline of a film, keep up with conversations and contend with the book we’re reading.

For you to comprehend and take in what you read, all of your attention should be centred on the words of the page. When you are fully immersed in a book, you’ll be able to tune out external distractions and concentrate on the material in front of you.