Eurovision season is here, with the final set to take place in the UK’s Liverpool Arena this May. Ahead of the festivities, BBC has released a new promo video to get the country ready for the upcoming singing competition.

As explained in the BBC trailer, the video aims to show the rest of Europe how the UK "does Eurovision." The national broadcaster is set to host both the semi-finals along with grand finals live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Kicking off the one-minute video is, of course, the UK’s Eurovision entry Maye Muller. She is set to perform her catchy track I Wrote A Song for crowds across Europe in the second half of the final.

The next famous face to feature is none other than TV cook Nigella Lawson. A superfan of the annual festivities, Eurovision fans may remember that she previously read out the UK’s votes during the 2015 competition.

The longtime Eurovision commentator Graham Norton follows the popular chef as he can be seen on the set of his classic talk show on a TV screen in a chip shop. Norton has been commentating on the singing competition for almost 15 years, having started in 2009.

Last year’s UK entry, Sam Ryder is seen to appear in fish form as a singing marine decor with a blonde wig performing his iconic Space Man hit in the same chip shop scene. The singer placed second in the competition for the space-themed track.

TV personality Rylan Clark, who is a fan of the competition, also makes a cameo. For this year’s event, he will provide a commentary on the Eurovision happenings for Radio 2 listeners.