Thursday means only one thing - it’s that time of the week where figures across the world of politics and beyond come together on BBC’s Question Time to have their say on the latest happenings across the country.

The long-running show has been hosted by Fiona Bruce since 2018 when she became the first female full-time presenter in Question Time’s history.

This week Question Time will be hosted in Warrington, Cheshire. The town has previously welcomed the show in the past as it was also the setting of the show back in 2019.

Let’s take a look at who will be joining Bruce on the panel this evening as well as when and where to catch the show.

Who is on BBC Question Time tonight?

Bim Afolami: MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since 2017 - Afolami is no stranger to Question Time audiences, as he has appeared on the show’s panel a few times before. He previously stood as vice chairman of the Conservative Party but resigned from his post in July last year.

Lucy Powell: Shadow Culture Secretary and MP for Manchester Central since 2012 - Like some of her fellow panellists, Powell has appeared a few times on Question Time over the years. As well as representing Manchester Central for over a decade she became a part of the shadow secretary in November 2021.

Stephen Flynn: SNP Westminster Leader and MP for Aberdeen South since 2019 - Flynn stepped into the role of Scottish National Party’s Westminister Leader in December last year. He, too, has sat on the Question Time panel previously.

John Allan: Chairman of Tesco - Tonight appears to be Allan’s first Question Time appearance. He was appointed as chairman of Tesco in 2015 and after seven years in the position it was announced in December last year that Allan plans to step down in 2024.

Anne McElvoy: Executive editor and head of podcasting at Politico - McElvoy has also been on the Question Time panel before. While she currently works under Politico, McElvoy is also known for her stints as part of both The Economist and London Evening Standard.

What time is BBC Question Time on at?

Viewers who want to check out tonight’s Question Time can stream it live as it airs from Warrington via BBC iPlayer at 8pm.

The broadcast will also be shown later this evening on BBC One at 10.40pm, following the News at 10 and local news broadcasts.

