Rail journeys in the UK will continue to be disrupted at least until the end of the year after train drivers have voted in favour of continuing strike action for the next six months over a pay dispute with the government.

Aslef , the union that represents 16 railway companies across the United Kingdom, announced that its members have voted ‘overwhelmingly’ to continue strike action in the union’s ongoing national dispute over pay, with more than 90% voting in favour of industrial action.

Commenting on the ballot results, general secretary Mick Whelan said: “Once again our members have decided, and made it clear that we are in this for the long haul.

“Train drivers are sick to the back teeth of their employers and the government, failing to negotiate in good faith, and blaming drivers for their inability to manage services and the rail industry effectively.

“ASLEF members, the key workers who kept our country moving through the pandemic, are simply asking for a fair deal on pay so that they can afford to keep up with their outgoings in this government-made cost of living crisis.

“We have always said we are prepared to come to the table but the government and the train companies need to understand that this dispute won’t be resolved by trying to bully our members into accepting worse terms and conditions.”

Aslef’s decision follows the decision of RMT members to hold more walkouts over the next six months , involving 20,000 rail workers at 14 train operators, including station staff, train managers, and catering workers.

Earlier this month, Aslef called for a strike on Saturday, June 3, following earlier strikes on Wednesday, May 31. The strike disrupted travel plans for fans attending the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, as well as other sporting events.