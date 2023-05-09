News you can trust since 1855
Amazon leak Google Pixel Tablet set to rival iPad ahead of Google’s 2023 Keynote speech

The new Google Pixel Tablet will be the biggest competitor for Apple’s iPad

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 9th May 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read

Amazon has leaked the Google Pixel Tablet just days before it was set to be announced at the Google I/O 2023 keynote speech. Google is set to make its yearly keynote on Wednesday (May 10) at about 6pm BST.

However, the Amazon leak has revealed the price and specifications for the tablet which is set to be the biggest competitor to the Apple iPad. It was first reported by Android Central that the Pixel Tablet had been listed on Amazon Japan before being removed again from the site.

The Amazon slip-up revealed  the tablet will cost ¥80,000 (around £500) with a June 20 release date. Official details of the release date and cost of the new Google Pixel Tablet should be confirmed during the tech company’s annual keynote speech on Wednesday.

According to the Amazon Japan listing, the tablet will have a 10.95 inch LCD display with 2560x1600 resolution. The Pixel Tablet will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

    The new tablet will have both forward and rear-facing cameras and 26Wh batteries that will provide around 12 hours of use. This is the first time information has been released about the Google Pixel Tablet since it was announced at Google’s I/O keynote last year.

    Google has already teased fans on what can be expected at this year’s event with the reveal of its first foldable device, the Pixel Fold.

    Amazon has reportedly leaked the new Google Pixel Tablet ahead of the Google I/O keynote on WednesdayAmazon has reportedly leaked the new Google Pixel Tablet ahead of the Google I/O keynote on Wednesday
    Amazon has reportedly leaked the new Google Pixel Tablet ahead of the Google I/O keynote on Wednesday

    How to watch Google I/O 2023

    The Google I/O 2023 keynote will begin at 6pm on Wednesday, May 10 and will be available to watch on a YouTube livestream. It is expected that  Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be at the event alongside a number of Google executives to talk about the company’s highlights for the year and what is expected to come in the rest of 2023.

