The footballing puns come in as thick and fast as the custard for a Christmas pudding as Aldi release their 2022 Christmas advert, poking fun at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It begins as Kevin The Carrot and family are awaiting their flight at an airport.

Kevin, who made his acting debut in 2016, reads a newspaper and can’t quite comprehend that the FIFA World Cup, usually held during the summer months in the UK, was being held so close to Christmas time. Queue the parody of Nike’s classic “samba ball” advert, with a number of vegetables kicking around the screwed up newspaper Kevin was reading.

Among the footballing vegetables during the advert are the likes of Marrowdonna , Ronaldi , MmmBappe and Macarooney , who has yet to confirm if he has given up his managerial career in the MLS to make the move to plant-based professional football.

A Beth Swede pass to Marrowdonna leads to Kevin The Carrot being put through on goal, but misses his shot - and ultimately his plane to go on holiday as Peasyjet (yes, Peasyjet) takes off. But guess who did make it on the plane? Yes - his family, leaving his partner to yell the immortal line from Home Alone, “Kevin!”

The video, released on Facebook this morning, continues Aldi’s trend of tapping into popular culture with its often fun approach to advertising - along with the popular carrot character the brand is famous for its pithy quips and hilarious clap backs on social media. Don’t believe us? Take a look at Kevin The Carrot’s own Twitter account, proudly declaring “It’s official, I’ve been vegified by the folk at Twitter. It’s really me!”