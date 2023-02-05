The bite of the cost of living crisis may have left many people feeling like a holiday is out of the question in 2023. Foreign holidays especially will be something that is far down on the list of priorities.

Yet going abroad for a holiday isn’t a necessity, and there are plenty of lovely vacation spots right here in the UK. To help find a cheap and charming holiday destination, accommodation site Airbnb has revealed the top UK accommodation users have put on their wishlist ahead of 2023.

The wishlist tool is a handy aspect of the Airbnb website. It allows you to collect together rooms and other accommodation you’d like to visit.

Airbnb has compiled a list of the most wishlisted homes in the UK for under £100. Amongst them are properties as far north as County Durham and as far to the south as Sussex.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “As the cost of living crisis bites and costs soar, we’re all on the hunt for a bargain. By exploring lesser known destinations, travelling outside of peak season and using tools such as the New Category, British travellers can bag themselves an unforgettable stay on Airbnb, all at an affordable price.

“And, if you’ve got some spare space, you’ve got a potential Airbnb and a new way to boost your income, which could even cover the cost of your next holiday.”

Shepherds Hut - £73 per night - East Sussex, England

The offering in East Sussex (photo: Airbnb)

Surrounded by fields for grazing sheep and a small, private woods, home to rabbits, squirrels and birds, this tiny home is a fantastic weekend getaway.

Scandinavian-inspired Cabin - £59 per night - Greetham, England

Located in a leafy glade where squirrels, hedgehogs, hares, wild ducks and pheasants roam safely. Explore the grounds and enjoy the peace at this picturesque cabin.

Butterfly Cottage - £61 per night - County Durham, England

The Butterfly Cottage in County Durham (Photo: Airbnb)

Enjoy unobstructed views of Northumberland, Cumbria, and County Durham from this beautiful stone cottage full of heritage.

Tiny Woodland Home - £71 per night - Ripponden, England

This cosy, peaceful woodland retreat is a place to experience nature, switch off and detox, but with a touch of luxury.

Cosy Cotswolds Cottage - £72 per night - Chedworth, England

Nestled in the idyllic countryside, this sheltered hillside spot with its very own private deck and seating area offers gorgeous views for a relaxing time away.

