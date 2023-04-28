An abandoned mortuary has sold for £137,000 which was over twice its original guide price. The creepy property is extremely run down but features its original embalming room.

The morgue was put up for auction for a guide price of £55,000 by John Pye Auctions. The auctioneers had previously warned buyers that the dilapidated building in Leek, Staffordshire was in need of a full refurbishment and potentially demolition.

Despite the mortuary’s run down condition, the property attracted plenty of bidders and potential buyers who wanted to turn the building into “a spooky themed Airbnb”. The property was last used 20 years ago and went under the hammer on Thursday, April 27.

The morgue faced a bidding war until it was sold for an impressive £137,000, which was £82,000 more than previously expected. Its buyer has not been named and it has not been revealed what they plan to do with the property.

Pictures show the building surrounded by half-an-acre of surrounding land that is full of overgrown shrubs and weeds. The inside is not much better, with all four rooms piled high with rubbish.

Additional photographs from inside the mortuary show crumbling walls, stained tiles and holes in the ceiling panels. Auctioneer Helen Bingley said: "It’s going to make an amazing project for someone and has huge potential.

"There is quite a market for historical buildings of this nature that people are interested in staying in overnight. Other unusual buildings we have had for sale in the past include an observatory, water tower, a former army barracks and windmill, all have proved to be attention-grabbers at auction."

